81-year-old woman killed in Hartsville crash

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said she was making a left turn onto Lakeview Boulevard from Howle Street at 1:45 p.m. when her 2013 Ford Taurus was hit by a 1996 Mazda pickup truck heading westbound on Lakeview. Two people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital.

