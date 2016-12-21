81-year-old woman killed in Hartsvill...

81-year-old woman killed in Hartsville crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: WMBF

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said she was making a left turn onto Lakeview Boulevard from Howle Street at 1:45 p.m. when her 2013 Ford Taurus was hit by a 1996 Mazda pickup truck heading westbound on Lakeview. Two people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec 15 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 7 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
News Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06) Jun '16 SCPROUD 7
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,597 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC