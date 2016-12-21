81-year-old woman killed in Hartsville crash
Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said she was making a left turn onto Lakeview Boulevard from Howle Street at 1:45 p.m. when her 2013 Ford Taurus was hit by a 1996 Mazda pickup truck heading westbound on Lakeview. Two people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ...
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card...
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC