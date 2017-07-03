Spiritual icon Junior Hill shares God's plan with camp followers
Hartselle evangelist Junior Hill took a verse from David's writings and turned it into a 50-minute sermon, "Some Good News from an Old Man," for the estimated 500 worshippers attending the opening service of the 118th encampment of Hartselle Camp Meeting last Sunday night.
