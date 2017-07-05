City Council rescinds ordinance for fireworks show
Two weeks ago the city Council approved ordinance 1466 to amend the current fireworks in the city of Hartselle, which doesn't allow fireworks, to allow a city held fireworks hosted by Hartselle's Park and Rec department, on the condition that the could find insurance to cover the show.
