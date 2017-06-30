CHATTERBOX: Historian delves into Decatur's past
On June 28, David Breland , director of historic resources for Decatur, presented "The Story of Decatur" at the Decatur Public Library. Breland usually holds down the fort at the Old State Bank, but was delighted to share his wealth of knowledge with residents of Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC