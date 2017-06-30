Wrecker service owner: Level the playing field for city-based services
A local wrecker service owner said restricting outside competition would help Decatur-based towing services more than a proposal to increase towing and storage rates. Jim Clemons, of A-1 Towing on Brooks Street Southeast, said he asked Mayor Tab Bowling to limit the Police Department's wrecker rotation to only Decatur-based businesses.
