Wild Day Camp for children set for July 27
A local conservation organization will hold a Wild Day Camp for children ages 8 to 13 on July 27. During the camp, children will explore the wetland ecology of Flint Creek, practice survival skills and learn about edible and medicinal plans. Organized by the Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District, 3120 U.S. 36 West, Hartselle, the camp will last from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt, water bottle, backpack and food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC