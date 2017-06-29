Wild Day Camp for children set for July 27

A local conservation organization will hold a Wild Day Camp for children ages 8 to 13 on July 27. During the camp, children will explore the wetland ecology of Flint Creek, practice survival skills and learn about edible and medicinal plans. Organized by the Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District, 3120 U.S. 36 West, Hartselle, the camp will last from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt, water bottle, backpack and food.

