United Methodists to finalize clergy changes during annual conference
North Alabama's United Methodist clergy and lay leaders are gathering for the annual conference at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville this week. The three-day conference, which began Sunday, will conclude Tuesday.
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
