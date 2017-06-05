Sheriff: Athens man arrested on drug charges in Hartselle

An Athens man faces multiple drug charges in Morgan County after officers saw a baggie containing various controlled substances fall from his pocket, according to court documents made available today. Christopher David Ladner-Archuleta, 19, 19110 Airfield Street, Athens, was the driver of a car stopped on Alabama 36 near Sims Road, according to a court affidavit.

