Sheriff: Athens man arrested on drug charges in Hartselle
An Athens man faces multiple drug charges in Morgan County after officers saw a baggie containing various controlled substances fall from his pocket, according to court documents made available today. Christopher David Ladner-Archuleta, 19, 19110 Airfield Street, Athens, was the driver of a car stopped on Alabama 36 near Sims Road, according to a court affidavit.
