Rarely divided Morgan commission argues over public restrooms

The Morgan County Commission narrowly avoided a rare dissenting vote Tuesday as Commissioner Don Stisher raised concerns that a plan to build public restrooms at a park in his district was unnecessary but voted for the measure anyway. "It would not be wise for me to oppose this even though there has not been enough put into it," Stisher said before voting.

