Rarely divided Morgan commission argues over public restrooms
The Morgan County Commission narrowly avoided a rare dissenting vote Tuesday as Commissioner Don Stisher raised concerns that a plan to build public restrooms at a park in his district was unnecessary but voted for the measure anyway. "It would not be wise for me to oppose this even though there has not been enough put into it," Stisher said before voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC