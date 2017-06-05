Loose change taken in school break-ins
The suspects left broken glass behind at Decatur and Falkville high schools and Hartselle Junior High School. The break-ins occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning, said school and law enforcement officials.
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
