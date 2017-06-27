Hartselle student wins national HOSA-...

Hartselle student wins national HOSA-Future Health Professionals award

Tori Argenti, a senior at Hartselle High School, earned first-place honors at the national HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition held Wednesday through Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Dedicated to promoting career opportunities in health care, HOSA's state and national competition test students on specialized topics, from sports medicine and nursing assisting to biomedical laboratory science and forensic medicine.

