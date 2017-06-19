Hartselle show features fashions by 'Say Yes to the Dress' personality
A fashion show featuring a collection of bridal gowns designed by Randy Fenoli of "Say Yes to the Dress" fame will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Something Blue Shoppe on Main Street in Hartselle. The trunk show will remain at the Hartselle boutique through the week.
