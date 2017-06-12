Hartselle expanding academy with bank in school
Hartselle City Schools is making what administrators call a "significant" expansion of its Finance Academy by opening a bank in the high school library. The district has signed an agreement that will allow Redstone Federal Credit Union to put infrastructure in place so students can work in and do banking in a real-life situation, Superintendent Vic Wilson said.
