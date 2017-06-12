Hartselle expanding academy with bank...

Hartselle expanding academy with bank in school

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Hartselle City Schools is making what administrators call a "significant" expansion of its Finance Academy by opening a bank in the high school library. The district has signed an agreement that will allow Redstone Federal Credit Union to put infrastructure in place so students can work in and do banking in a real-life situation, Superintendent Vic Wilson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
Missing person Apr '17 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb '17 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC