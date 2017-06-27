Hartselle, Anniston, Cullman police l...

Hartselle, Anniston, Cullman police looking for two men wanted for theft

14 hrs ago

Multiple police departments are on the lookout for the same two suspects, believed to be responsible for a string of thefts in different jurisdictions around June 21. Hartselle investigators received footage of a man cutting a lock on a trailer behind the Jet Pep gas station on Highway 31 south on around, and pulling off with it. The trailer belongs to the gas station owner's son.

