Hartselle, Anniston, Cullman police looking for two men wanted for theft
Multiple police departments are on the lookout for the same two suspects, believed to be responsible for a string of thefts in different jurisdictions around June 21. Hartselle investigators received footage of a man cutting a lock on a trailer behind the Jet Pep gas station on Highway 31 south on around, and pulling off with it. The trailer belongs to the gas station owner's son.
