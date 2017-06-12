Four local students win national meri...

Four local students win national merit corporate scholarships

Four additional Decatur-area students have been selected as National Merit Scholarship corporate scholarship winners and remain in the pool of National Merit finalists. Austin High valedictorian Bailey Burleson and Hartselle High honors students Weston Baker, Melissa Ebeling and Cody Tapscott were among 54 statewide to receive the $2,500 scholarship, said National Merit spokeswoman Eileen Artemakis.

