Feeding body, soul: Ministry provides free groceries, haircuts
Julie Brown, center, received groceries and her daughters, Zarayia Etter, left, and Syanne Brown, right, received haircuts during Mt. Tabor's Feeding Families event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC