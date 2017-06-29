Decatur losing 5 percent of Title I funding; Hartselle, Morgan systems also cut
Half of the six public school districts in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties expect to see a decrease in Title I federal funding. According to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Education, Decatur City is projected to take the biggest hit - during a time when the school board has hired a superintendent to turn around test scores for students from socioeconomic disadvantaged situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May '17
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC