Decatur expecting to hire administrators today

More than 3,000 students in Decatur City Schools will have new principals when they return in August - if the school board votes to fill as many as eight administrative vacancies today. Interim Superintendent Dale Edwards said he plans to recommend that the board hire principals for two of the district's three middle schools and four of Decatur's 12 elementary school sites.

