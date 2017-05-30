Attorney: DCS job postings may violat...

Attorney: DCS job postings may violate law

Friday Jun 2

An attorney with the Alabama Association of School Boards said Decatur City Schools may have failed to comply with state law when it posted two newly created positions. Jayne Williams, who is AASB general counsel and director of legal advocacy, said newly created positions need to go to the school board for approval "if for no other reason than to set the salary schedule."

