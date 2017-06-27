Alabama ag officials watching Trump's Cuba policy change
Agriculture officials and industry leaders in Alabama for years have lobbied for expanded exports to communist Cuba, a country they see as a promising market for this state's poultry products. Now they're waiting to see what President Donald Trump's recent, more restrictive policy change with Cuba will mean for the millions of tons of poultry that leave Mobile for the island nation every month.
