911 transcript: Cazier pulled gun, threatened to slap employee

Decatur business owner Nick Cazier threatened to strike an employee of a roofing company and pulled a gun before being shot and killed last month by a store employee, according to transcripts from two 911 calls. Cazier was shot by an employee of Eagle One Metal Roofing Supply at the business on May 9, according to the transcript.

