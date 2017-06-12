7 Things to Do

Get reading at the Decatur Public Library's local author meet and greet featuring six writers. Participating authors are gospel singer and inspirational writer Samanthia Cassidy, mystery writer P. Sherman Furr, historical fiction writer Catherine Knowles, fantasy writer M.J. Boshers, romance writer Alicia Hunter Pace, the pen name for Jean Hovey and Stephanie Jones, and science fiction writer Curt Cagle.

