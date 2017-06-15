15 Alabama-made gifts for Father's Day

15 Alabama-made gifts for Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alabama Live

With Father's Day set for June 18, you've only got a little over a week to decide what to give dear old dad on the only holiday dedicated to him this year. If you're having a hard time coming up something he'll love, you're in luck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May '17 Boitoy 1
Missing person Apr '17 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr '17 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb '17 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC