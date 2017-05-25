Wilson leaving Hartselle as superintendent
Vic Wilson is leaving Hartselle City Schools as superintendent to become the executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. He said he has told the school board and administrators and will submit his resignation during a special-called meeting some day next week.
