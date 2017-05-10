Voting change shows Neel still recovering

In the latest sign the Neel community has not fully recovered from a tornado five months ago, the Morgan County Commission on Tuesday changed the community's voting place from the storm-damaged Neel Volunteer Fire Department. "The Neel Volunteer Fire Department was heavily damaged - basically destroyed - back in the Nov. 29 tornado, and they do not have the facility back repaired in order to accommodate the polling," said Commissioner Randy Vest, who lives in the department's coverage area.

