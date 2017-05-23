Seven from Morgan, Lawrence receive tourism honor
Three people in Morgan County and four in Lawrence County have received tourism honors from the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. In Morgan County, Jeff Dunlap of Decatur Parks and Recreation, Randy Garrison of Hartselle Fine Arts, and Priceville Mayor Melvin Duran have each been named a North Alabama Elite Tourism Professional for demonstrating hospitality in the 16-county north Alabama region.
