Senate hopeful Ed Henry says he regre...

Senate hopeful Ed Henry says he regrets girlfriend's 1991 abortion, vows to fight Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A U.S. Senate candidate who expressed regret over the abortion of his first child said he's "disappointed" to see Republicans propose a federal budget that provides funding for Planned Parenthood. Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, said the budget proposed by GOP leadership provides money for Planned Parenthood but not for a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar '17 Christina0940 48
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar '17 Coming home 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC