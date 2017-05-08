Second Republican enters race for Hen...

Second Republican enters race for Henry's seat

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A second Morgan County Republican has announced he's seeking the Alabama House seat currently held by Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle. Bowling said he decided to run for the district that includes portions of Morgan, Cullman and Marshall counties when Henry earlier this year said he was not seeking re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar '17 Christina0940 48
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC