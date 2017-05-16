Riley's Resource Center awarded Hartselle Beautification Award
After almost a year of hard work, the students of Riley's Resource Center and the students of the Agriscience class at HJHS were awarded the Hartselle Beautification Award on Friday, May 12. Carolyn Wallace, the executive director for the Hartselle Beautification Association, was more than excited to give the award to the leader teacher Tasha ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC