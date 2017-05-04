Put Accountability Act changes on hold
State legislators are being asked once again to make some changes in the Alabama Accountability Act, and the proposed bill has generated the usual pros and cons analysis that surrounds this controversial act. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, has sponsored Senate Bill 123, which would expand the tax credits currently allowed by the Accountability Act so that more corporations can take advantage of those credits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|4 hr
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC