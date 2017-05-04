Oak Park students learn local history, prepare for state bicentennial
Oak Park Middle School students display their Decatur historical exhibits to Heather Sellers of the Cook Museum of Natural Science. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Oak Park Middle School students Jack Dinsmore and Joshua Findlay display their Decatur historical exhibit Thursday to Morgan County Archivist John Allison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|Fri
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC