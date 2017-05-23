Morgan deputy, sheriff named in excessive force lawsuit
A Hartselle man has filed a federal lawsuit against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and one of her deputies, alleging the deputy stopped the then 63-year-old without probable cause, punched and choked him, and then stunned him multiple times with a Taser, including once after he was already handcuffed. The lawsuit brought by Armando de Quesada - who was arrested April 16, 2015, by Deputy Joey Coburn and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing justice - alleges Coburn made an illegal traffic stop without reasonable suspicion, conducted an illegal search and then used excessive force against the now 65-year-old grandfather.
