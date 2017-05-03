Marsh: Strange is 'Bentley's hand-cho...

Marsh: Strange is 'Bentley's hand-chosen senator,' not incumbent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Sen. Del Marsh said he visited Washington, D.C., last week to learn more about the "lay of the land" in the U.S. Senate race. Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh still hasn't announced whether he will run for the U.S. Senate but went to Washington last week to talk to people and learn more about "the lay of the land" for the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar '17 Christina0940 48
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar '17 Coming home 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC