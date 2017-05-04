Marco's Pizza coming, other businesses looking at Beltline corridor
A Marco's Pizza franchise is under construction on Sandlin Road Southwest, and another restaurant operator has expressed interest in the former Kentucky Fried Chicken property on U.S. 31, according to city officials. Decatur Development Director Wally Terry confirmed a building permit issued Monday for the strip mall at 2699 Sandlin Road S.W., near Beltline Road, was for a Marco's Pizza franchise.
