Long defends animal control hire

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county may need to update its job description for animal control director in the future, but he does not feel it impacted the search that resulted in the hiring of his longtime associate Darren Tucker. Tucker, who serves as Somerville's part-time mayor and has a background in auto-parts sales, took over the county's Animal Control Department on May 1, following the resignation of former Director Mark Palmer.

