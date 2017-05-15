Long defends animal control hire
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county may need to update its job description for animal control director in the future, but he does not feel it impacted the search that resulted in the hiring of his longtime associate Darren Tucker. Tucker, who serves as Somerville's part-time mayor and has a background in auto-parts sales, took over the county's Animal Control Department on May 1, following the resignation of former Director Mark Palmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC