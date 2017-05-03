Hartselle Council okays on premise beer license
Despite opposition expressed by three nearby residents. Hartselle City Council approved an off and on premises alcohol license for Family Lanes amusements at 501 Longhorn Pass NW at a regular meeting April 25. The license allows patrons to purchase and consume bottled or canned beer and drink it on the premises was well as purchase it in packages ... (more)
