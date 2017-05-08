Fatal shooting near U.S. 31 in Morgan...

Fatal shooting near U.S. 31 in Morgan County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Decatur police are at the intersection of Bowles Bridge Road and U.S. 31 in response to a fatal shooting. Hartselle police and Morgan County Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene near Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi May 5 Boitoy 1
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr '17 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar '17 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar '17 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar '17 Christina0940 48
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC