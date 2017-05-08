Decatur community remembers Hartselle cadet killed in skydiving accident
The young man was Kaleb Estes and WAAY 31 had the opportunity to sit down with one of Estes' former headmaster from Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Scott Mayo. Mayo said he remembers Estes as a bright student, full of talent and potential.
