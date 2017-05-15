Decatur City Schools taking away student choice, parent says
A mother of two Decatur City Schools students is pushing back on the district's curriculum changes, saying they may force some families to leave the school district. Leigh Ellen Atkins said the move to A+ College Ready, eliminating honors classes and schedule changes are "taking away choices from our students."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC