Danville man announces candidacy for House seat
Danville graduate and resident James R. Bowling announced his candidacy this week for the Republican seat of Alabama State House for District 9. The 15-Year Member of Danville Fire Rescue with the Rank of Captain is a 1996 Graduate of Danville High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC