Country singer John Conlee comes to Hartselle

Tuesday

The country singer known for his hit Rose Colored Glasses John Conlee , a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville will be performing on Thursday, June 1 at 7 PM at the Hartselle High School in Hartselle AL.

