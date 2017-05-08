Cost of a tow could rise in Decatur
Mayor Tab Bowling asked the Decatur City Council on Monday to consider allowing wrecker services to increase their towing and storage rates to equal Huntsville's rates. Bowling said at the council work session that representatives from Branum's Wrecker Service, of Trinity, and A-1 Towing, of Decatur, approached him and requested their first rate increases since 2008 when the city began regulating wrecker rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC