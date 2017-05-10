Calhoun student didn't let disability, time or doubts keep her from earning degree
Stephanie Miner with her dog, Astro, at Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus. She will graduate today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC