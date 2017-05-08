Business customer dead in Hartselle s...

Business customer dead in Hartselle shooting

17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A customer was shot dead this morning by an employee of Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply on U.S. 31 South just north of Hartselle, according to Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen. Allen said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the customer and the business, and there were several witnesses to the shooting.

