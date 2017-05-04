Brew Crews Coffee houses offer meeting spaces for churches, community
Amid the clinking of espresso mugs, laughter in the rustic downtown coffee shop swelled, drowning out the soft background music carrying messages of hope, faith and forgiveness. From the worship music to the cross art made from salvaged wood to the mugs embellished with Bible verses, subtle elements display Warehouse Coffee's Christian roots.
