Birmingham businessman Bryan Peeples running for U.S. Senate seat
Peebles is the seventh Republican to announce intentions to run for the Senate seat. Sitting Senator Luther Strange faces opposition from State Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle; former Chief Justice Roy Moore; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville; businessman Dom Gentile; and Dr. Randy Brinson, former president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any black guys wanna chill with fem boi
|May 5
|Boitoy
|1
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC