A memorable Mother's Day

What better way is there to observe Mother's Day than to spend part of it with family members and Christian brothers and sisters at the church of your choice, followed by an old-style family dinner? Geanell and I had the pleasure of attending First Baptist Church Hartselle along with our daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jeff Gray, and their two ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.