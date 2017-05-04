911: Vegetable oil truck in flames in Hartselle
A tanker truck carrying vegetable oil wrecked and caught on fire shortly after 11:30 this morning, 911 officials said. The truck was traveling on East Byrd Road in Hartselle, Operations Director Kelly Armor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr '17
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC