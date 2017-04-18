Women of Worship gathering set for Saturday
The Women of Worship event at Falkville First United Methodist Church will feature prayer rooms, a lunch, singing and testimonials by five women. The free gathering at the church, 253 E. Main St., will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speakers Alicia Hamman, of Danville; 'Carrow McClendon, of Hartselle; Jeri Vance, of Decatur, and Courtney Cocke of Falkville will share stories of God's guidance during times of love and loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC