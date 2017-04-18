Women of Worship gathering set for Saturday

The Women of Worship event at Falkville First United Methodist Church will feature prayer rooms, a lunch, singing and testimonials by five women. The free gathering at the church, 253 E. Main St., will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speakers Alicia Hamman, of Danville; 'Carrow McClendon, of Hartselle; Jeri Vance, of Decatur, and Courtney Cocke of Falkville will share stories of God's guidance during times of love and loss.

