Upset by delay, lawmakers push for immediate impeachment vote
Several north Alabama lawmakers upset about what they say are delay tactics by Gov. Robert Bentley's legal team said they will move next week for an impeachment vote on the House floor as soon as Thursday. A Montgomery County circuit judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to stop the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings, which were to begin Monday.
